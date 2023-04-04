Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson are two of the biggest and most admired superstars in the Hollywood entertainment industry. While Leonardo DiCaprio has been one of the finest actors and performing artistes in the Western entertainment industry for the longest time, Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand has been a successful wrestler in WWE as well as Hollywood.

Catch all latest updates about Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson:

Leonardo DiCaprio: The Academy award-winning actor took the stand on Monday as the first blockbuster witness in the trial of former Fugees member Pras Michel. For the unversed, Michel is accused of participating in a global campaign-finance conspiracy that was reportedly funded by Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman who allegedly stole billions of dollars from a sovereign wealth fund. Michel has so far pleaded not guilty.

Dwayne Johnson: On the other hand, the former WWE superstar has taken to social media to announce that he will be bringing the story of Moana to live action on the big screen. He has partnered with Disney Studios in order to tell the story through the realm of music and dance.

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

Work Front:

As far as upcoming projects are concerned, Leonardo DiCaprio will next be seen in ‘Killets Of The Flower Moon’. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson has upcoming projects like Red One, San Andreas 2, and others. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com