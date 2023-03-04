1) What was the name of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic character from the famous 1997 movie?
Which movie was Leonardo DiCaprio’s first acting role?
Critters 3
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Basketball Diaries
This Boy’s life
Which 2006 movie directed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Together with Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg, Martin Scorsese?
The Departed
Gangs of New York
Shutter Island
Wolf of Wall Street
In which Alejandro G. Iárritu-helmed movie did Leonardo DiCaprio receive his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama?
The Revenant
Birdman
Babel
Amores Perros
Which movie featured Leonardo DiCaprio as the con man Frank Abagnale Jr., who pretended to be a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer?
Catch Me If You Can
The Aviator
The Departed
Wolf of Wall Street
