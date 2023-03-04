1) What was the name of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic character from the famous 1997 movie?

Which movie was Leonardo DiCaprio’s first acting role?

Critters 3

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Basketball Diaries

This Boy’s life

Which 2006 movie directed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Together with Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg, Martin Scorsese?

The Departed

Gangs of New York

Shutter Island

Wolf of Wall Street

In which Alejandro G. Iárritu-helmed movie did Leonardo DiCaprio receive his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama?

The Revenant

Birdman

Babel

Amores Perros

Which movie featured Leonardo DiCaprio as the con man Frank Abagnale Jr., who pretended to be a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer?

Catch Me If You Can

The Aviator

The Departed

Wolf of Wall Street

