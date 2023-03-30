Amid all the chaos and disputes of whether Bollywood has served the purpose of cinema right, it’s quintessential to heighten the good films that the filmmakers pushed through. Indian cinema in general, has been disappointing with its fabrications and gaudy scripts. With no apparent ‘story’ or say ‘life’ behind it. A three-hour dumb watch what you mostly get inside the theatres; at times it gets way too overwhelming to even invest that much of energy into it. Cinema reflects ‘life,’ life in every form and shape, deals with complex human emotions, socio-cultural changes and more. However, with time, with the incompatibility of the societal infrastructure and deliberate crisis in the processing of these emotions has put an end to the ‘creativity’ and purpose of ‘cinema’.

But, surprisingly, no matter how much we do the pulling and pushing of Indian cinema (here, Bollywood) for making obnoxious films, it is to reckon that it has made a creative shift and played on with the nuances of mankind. It has been an auxiliary medium to untie the complex knots of the human psychosis and showcased it ‘naked’ to the world, in terms of films. Therefore, there are films that demand a better understanding of ‘cinema.’ And if you are a cinephile, or an ‘aspiring’ one, here are the movies that you need to pay a visit to.

Dhobi Ghat

A very underrated piece, that knocked the wind out of heads! The film demands patience. It narrates a story surrounding four individuals and how their lives reciprocate to one another on a common chain. When you get to match the dots, you get the catch.

Tamasha

A classic notion of what is mentioned above ‘cinema reflects life.’ The film demands its viewers to be high on their emotional quotient. The 2015 film showcases the struggles and difficulties of contemporary times that toasts with an irony.

Guzaarish

The failure of this one states what is wrong with the ‘consumption’ culture in India. The film was a masterpiece made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was way ahead of its time. If you have not watched this one yet, you need to!

Ship Of Theseus

The film won the National Award. The movie is based on the philosophical concept, that comes in Greek Mythology. It is also known as the Theseus’ paradox. It demands an analytical mind, that process on the thought that when an object gets all of its elements reframed or replaced, does it still remain confined to its roots?

City Lights

The film nurtures on the lives of under privileged people. A straightforward screenplay, that takes its time to build and makes a gradual elevation. One might find it way too dull, but sometimes ‘life’ is dull! City Lights, helmed by Hansal Mehta, starring Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, is a must-watch.

7 Khoon Maaf

Adapted from Rsukin Bond’s Susanna’s Seven Husbands, the film 7 Khoon Maaf, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj is one of a kind! Well, Ruskin Bond cannot disappoint you! Can he? The story tells of the life of a woman and her ‘complicated’ psyche but for us nothing ‘complicated’ but more ‘liberating.’

Made In China

After aeons, a perfect ‘comic’ screenplay that cinephiles could cherish! Starring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Mouni Roy, Rajpal Yadav and others, the film is a thorough watch to experience on the screen. It narrates the story of a entrepreneur, who is tangled in his idiosyncrasies.