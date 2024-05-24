Three re-releases this week: ‘Tamasha’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ & ‘Ved’ are back in theatres

Apart from mid-ranged films doing rather well at the box office in the past two months which include Madgaon Express and now Srikanth, there has been a huge lull at the box office not only because several films not doing well but also because big-budget films are delayed. Owing to that, there has been no big release in the past few weeks now.

Add to that, there has been a recent trend of older films getting a re-release, where audiences have flocked to the theatres in big numbers. In the recent past, we have seen classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Baazigar and many other films coming back to theatres and videos of fans having a gala time by whistling at now-iconic scenes and enjoying community viewing at its best.

On that note, today will also witness three films coming back. Firstly, the Marathi film, Ved starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh gets a re-release. The film witnessed a December 2022 release and went on to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year and the fourth-highest of all time. It also marked Deshmukh’s directorial debut.

Another film that is coming back is a rather recent one. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) is also coming back. The film which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt received widespread critical acclaim and turned out to be a financial success as well. The film marked director Karan Johar’s return to direction seven years.

And finally, the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer, Tamasha (2015) is getting a re-release as well. The film, which has managed to achieve cult status over the years and has a huge presence in popular culture.. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film was a moderate success at the box office.