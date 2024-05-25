Karan Johar confirms his next directorial venture on his birthday

Last year, when filmmaker Karan Johar made his return to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he would go on record to talk about his next film as well. The fact that it took him seven years to make his next film after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil didn’t sit well with him and hence, he would repeatedly say that his next film will not be that far away and he wants to make it much quicker.

And it seems the filmmaker is living up to his promise as he went on to make a special announcement. Today marks his 52nd birthday and on this lovely occasion, Johar made a big revelation that he is set to give narrations and the draft of the same is ready.

He posted about it on his Instagram page as he captioned it, ‘Get…Set… Go’. In the post, Johar poses with a script which reads ‘Untitled Narration Draft. Directed by: Karan Johar 25th May 2024’-

Interestingly, Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK) made its return to the theaters yesterday and it re-released alongside Tamasha. RRKPK was released with widespread critical acclaim and went on to become a financial success grossing just about 150 crores at the domestic box office. Johar has also had a mixed run with production ventures lately but has many projects to look forward to.