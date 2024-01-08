Exclusive: Tamasha fame Yash Sehgal to play a lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series on Jio Cinema

Young and talented actor Yash Sehgal, who is known for his amazing performances in projects like Tamasha, Bombay Velvet and Lashtam Pashtam, is all set to entertain masses in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series on Jio Cinema

Shares a source, “Yash will be seen playing the lead in the project.” As per reports in media, actress Reeva Arora is also said to be a part of the prominent cast of the series. It is said to be a thriller show.

As audiences know, Yash starred as younger Ved in Tamasha, and he looked too cute as a child. Interestingly, he also played the younger version of Ranbir Kapoor in the 2015 film Bombay Velvet, and he came to the limelight due to his striking resemblance to Ranbir. Yash is quite active on social media, and has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram! While he worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the past, he also worked with Alia Bhatt a few months ago for a commercial. One of his Instagram posts also shows him posing with Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has a YouTube channel, on which he shares vlogs.

