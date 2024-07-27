Ranveer Singh confirms mega movie with an all-star ensemble cast with JIO Studios

For a while now, there have been rumors about how actor Ranveer Singh is all set and rolling to be collaborating with URI: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar but that has now been sealed and announced.

What makes it all the more interesting is that the film doesn’t just star Ranveer Singh but it boasts of an all-star ensemble cast which will include Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. That’s quite a list to have been assembled for a mega project like this.

This film will now officially be Aditya Dhar’s second major motion picture after the record-breaking blockbuster ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’.

Posting about it as well, Singh captioned it, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.

With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent.

This time, it’s personal.

@duttsanjay #AkshayeKhanna @actormaddy @rampal72 @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios”-

Even with Ranveer Singh, this will be his next big feature project after his universally loved & acclaimed turn in the super-hit rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani apart from his cameo role in Singham Again.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration Article 370. Principal shooting for this giant theatrical presentation is now officially underway.

Looking at the cast and the assembling of talents, it does seem like a script which was too good to be missed as these veterans have decided to come together to be a part of the film.