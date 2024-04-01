Movies | Snippets

Karan Johar seemed to be affected by something and took to social media to address the same

Filmmaker Karan Johar is no secret to scrutiny, trolling and backlash about his films, fashion style, and several other things. His showdown with actor Kangana Ranaut has been one of the consistent talking points of the industry for a while now. Usually choosing to not address everything, Johar recently wrote a cryptic comment regarding celebrities going under the knife to modify their features with some hitting words.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director went on to post on his Instagram story saying, “Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti… make-up laga lo umar nai ghat thi… botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya…” Naak badalne se gand itar nahi banti… Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye… Lekin meri jaan… Fitrat nahi badalti…” (sic). To whom or what is this about, one doesn’t know yet and it is up for interpretation.

Interestingly, while Johar doesn’t pay heed to direct responses when other celebrities take a jab at him, he has been rather vocal about things that bother him. He recently took to social media to publicly address his ideas. He expresses his thoughts on Instagram stories. He once shared a post about punctuality. The filmmaker went on a full-fledged rant on Instagram, discussing how timeliness is neither a talent nor something that can be passed down through generations. Johar had encouraged the person in a cryptic note to leave early and check on the consensus. He created a hashtag saying, “Say no to tardy.”

The filmmaker has indeed a lot in his kitty where Dharma Productions have several films lined up under their banner which include the likes of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz among others.