Movies | Editorial

Budgeted At A Meagre Rs 60 Crores, Gadar 2 Will Break The Records Of Pathaan

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues continues to create havoc at the boxoffice. Multiple multiplex sources say they haven’t seen anything like this in a long time.

Author: Subhash K Jha
13 Aug,2023 15:10:06
842670

“Not even in Pathaan. This is something else. This is a blockbuster on another level. We had repeat audiences from Friday coming back to see the film on Saturday This is unprecedented. We will be adding shows of Gadar post weekend,” says a source from a leading multiplex.

Such is the craze for Gadar 2 that it has already collected 80-90 crores over the first two days. With Sunday and a National Holiday on Tuesday the collection of Gadar 2 are expected to touch 170-80 crores in the first week.

With the budget of Gadar 2 being a meagre 60 crores, the film will start showing huge profits from Tuesday onwards..

A trade expert who doesn’t want to be named says, “Gadar 2 will show much larger profits than Pathaan. The latter was budgeted at nearly 300 crores. Gadar 2 which as you say is budgeted at a mere 60 crores is already a blockbuster beyond everything released this year. Its collections will rival that of Gadar in 2001.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

