Khadaan Review: Dev Powers This Larger-Than-Life Storytelling

There’s a certain electricity in the air when a film as ambitious as Khadaan makes its way to the screen. Directed by Soojit Dutta and headlined by the ever-charismatic Dev, the movie does more than deliver a cinematic experience; it rekindles the fire of Bengali action dramas, blending raw emotion with visceral energy.

From its first explosive frames, Khadaan establishes itself as a film with grand ambitions. Set against the gritty backdrop of coal mines in the Damodar Valley, it unfurls a story that is as much about personal survival as it is about communal resistance. Shyam (Dev), a labourer with an indomitable spirit, steps into this harsh landscape seeking a better life but soon becomes a catalyst for change. His friendship with Mohan (Jisshu Sengupta), a man of quiet wisdom, forms the soul of the narrative. Together, they battle not just the oppressive forces around them but the odds stacked against their dreams.

Bengali cinema has long been celebrated for its layered narratives, deeply human characters, and penchant for social commentary. And Khadaan crafts a striking amalgamation of all.

Dev’s performance in Khadaan is nothing short of transformative. As Shyam, he is at once fiery and grounded, oscillating between moments of sheer rage and heartfelt vulnerability. There’s an unpolished edge to his portrayal that feels refreshingly authentic, capturing the essence of a man who has been shaped by struggle.

But it’s not just the dramatic beats that stand out. Dev’s return to dance—a moment fans have eagerly awaited—is a highlight that injects the film with a jolt of energy. Watching him move with the same precision and verve that marked his earlier hits like Mon Mane Na and Challenge is a nostalgic treat. It’s a reminder of his versatility and why he has remained one of Bengali cinema’s most beloved stars.

It is to say that Dev is the ‘dynamo’ here.

Khadaan treats the ‘art’ of ‘friendship.’ – Jisshu Sengupta’s Mohan is the perfect counterpoint to Shyam’s tempestuousness. Quiet, composed, and deeply empathetic, Mohan’s presence serves as the moral compass of the story. The dynamic between the two men is beautifully realized, with their bond anchoring the film’s emotional core.

Their camaraderie isn’t just about shared laughter or mutual respect; it’s forged in the fire of adversity, a toast to the strength of human connections in the face of relentless hardship.

This relationship elevates Khadaan beyond the realm of standard action dramas, infusing it with a poignancy that lingers long after the credits roll.

Khadaan visually thunders in your mind- The coal mines, rendered with painstaking detail, become a character in their own right—ominous, unyielding, and teeming with stories.

The cinematography masterfully captures the interplay of light and shadow, evoking the dualities that run through the narrative: hope and despair, friendship and betrayal, resilience and defeat.

The action sequences, choreographed with a sharp eye for detail, are brutal yet balletic. Each confrontation feels earned, each blow carrying emotional weight. Dev’s weapon of choice—a menacing axe—becomes a symbol of rebellion, wielded with an intensity that is both thrilling and cathartic.

The ‘soul’ of the story- Beneath the layers of action and drama lies a story that speaks to universal truths. Khadaan is as much about the harsh realities of labour exploitation as it is about the human spirit’s capacity for defiance.

The film doesn’t shy away from addressing the systemic greed that dehumanizes workers, but it also celebrates the moments of solidarity and courage that can overturn even the most oppressive systems.

The soundtrack amplifies these themes beautifully. While the background score underscores the tension and stakes, the songs—particularly the ones featuring Dev’s dance—offer moments of respite and joy. These musical interludes are seamlessly woven into the narrative, adding to the film’s emotional texture without ever feeling out of place.

It is to say that Khadaan is a statement of ‘intent.’

It signals a return to the larger-than-life storytelling that once defined Bengali action dramas, while also pushing the envelope in terms of scale and ambition.

Khadaan is a cinematic experience that demands to be seen on the big screen. It’s a film that doesn’t just entertain but engages, pulling you into its world with an intensity that is hard to resist. While it isn’t without its flaws—the pacing occasionally falters, and some subplots feel underexplored—the sheer scale of its ambition and the strength of its performances more than compensate.

This is a film that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit while delivering the kind of high-octane thrills that remind us why we go to the movies in the first place. For fans of Dev, Khadaan is a gift; for Bengali cinema, it’s a beacon of hope.

This Christmas, let Khadaan take you on a journey through the dust, fire, and indomitable will of its unforgettable characters.

A smouldering epic indeed, that breathes life into Bengali Action Cinema, and one that leaves you yearning for more.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.