Review: ‘Nosferatu’ Bites Back: A Bloody Good Gothic Revival

Rating – **** (4/5)

Nosferatu

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Ralph Ineson & more

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Releasing in India in cinemas, January 10th, 2025

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu immerses its audience in an atmospheric realm of terror, beginning with the haunting story of Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), whose mind and dreams are invaded by a sinister demon. From the outset, the film unfolds like a dark, gothic tome, gradually revealing its horrifying secrets as the narrative progresses.

What stands out most immediately is the film’s astonishing production and sound design. To think that this masterwork was crafted on a budget of under $50 million—a sum modest by Hollywood standards—is a testament to Eggers’ meticulous attention to detail and the craftsmanship of his team.

When it comes to horror films, the inevitable question arises: is it genuinely scary? Yet, reducing Nosferatu to the label of a conventional horror movie would be a disservice. It doesn’t rely on jump scares or the typical trappings of the genre.

Instead, it challenges the viewer with a profound exploration of carnal morality. The true test of Nosferatu lies in the grotesque brilliance of its titular vampire. How repulsive, how utterly alien can Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) become—his cadaverous, satanic, rodent-like features pushing the boundaries of what is bearable to witness?

The story centers on Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), a young, newlywed solicitor from the fictional German town of Wisborg. Tasked with finalizing a real estate deal, Hutter journeys to Transylvania to meet Count Orlok, a shadowy figure interested in acquiring property in Wisborg. The catch? Orlok insists on sealing the deal through an in-person meeting.

Upon seeing a locket containing a picture of Hutter’s wife Ellen, Orlok becomes entranced and schemes to claim her soul as his own. Ellen, even before Thomas departs, feels the sinister pull of Orlok’s presence in her dreams, as though he has already breached her subconscious.

Meanwhile, Thomas falls under Orlok’s oppressive control, signing legal documents in an ancient, indecipherable language, unwittingly granting the vampire dominion over his wife and their town.

What follows is a grim race against time as Orlok unleashes a plague of rats upon Wisborg, the streets overrun with death and decay. The narrative sets Ellen up as a beacon of doomed resistance, her battle against Orlok seemingly lost from the start.

Lily-Rose Depp delivers an extraordinary, physically intense performance as Ellen, the anguished newlywed caught in a web of terror and despair. She is the emotional core of the film, her portrayal laden with vulnerability and strength.

Bill Skarsgård, cloaked in heavy prosthetics and delivering a voice that feels like it’s steeped in decay, embodies Count Orlok with a malevolence that is chillingly effortless. Skarsgård’s mastery of grotesque, villainous roles has never been more evident. Furthermore, Willem Dafoe was just being Willem Dafoe, and being a total knockout.

Eggers balances primal, feral desires with a slow-burning sense of dread, punctuating the horror with moments of dark, unsettling humor. One such instance features Knock, a deranged character smeared in animal entrails, his mania underscoring the pervasive madness Orlok brings.

Robin Carolan’s score amplifies the terror, a cacophony of despair that feels like strings tumbling endlessly into darkness.

Visually, the film is a triumph. Jarin Blaschke’s cinematography captures a dreadful beauty, with scenes transitioning seamlessly from vibrant hues—blood-red dominating the palette—to muted, desaturated tones that evoke a lifeless void.

Eggers crafts these transitions with precision: a shrine filled with crucifixes gives way to a desolate crossroads, hinting at the futility of resistance against Orlok’s evil. Each frame is composed with meticulous care, creating a haunting tableau that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll.

Ultimately, Nosferatu is more than a horror film; it’s a gothic masterpiece that explores the depths of human fear and desire. Eggers has crafted a cinematic experience that is as visually arresting as it is narratively compelling. It stands as one of the finest films in recent memory and a landmark achievement in the horror genre.