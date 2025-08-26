Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor In Param Sundari: Romance Is Back In Bollywood

After years of nail-biters, action extravaganzas, and dark dramas hogging Bollywood, Param Sundari senses like a much-needed sigh of solace. It marks a retrieval to the heart of Hindi cinema: romance. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film signals a revival of the love story in its most unapologetic, harmonious, and sincere setup.

Bollywood has always known how to make love feel larger than life. Whether it was Raj and Simran’s infinite chase across mustard domains or the vigour of silent glances in a rain-drenched song, romance has defined generations of moviegoers. But somewhere in the past decade, the genre quietly slipped into the background. Grit took over glamour. Edge replaced emotion. Yet the appetite for love stories never truly disappeared. It only waited for the right moment to return.

Param Sundari appears to be that moment.

With its colourful frames, emotional beats, and a soundtrack that already has listeners swaying, the film is tapping back into a collective nostalgia. But it’s not just about revisiting old templates. It’s about rekindling the feeling. That rush of first love. The heartbreak. The chase. The comfort. This film wants us to feel all of it again.

What also makes this comeback special is the pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Two actors from different ends of Bollywood’s spectrum come together in a story that leans fully into romance. There is an ease and elegance in their chemistry that hints at a more classic kind of storytelling, where love isn’t a subplot or a distraction, but the entire heartbeat of the film.

The music, composed by Sachin-Jigar, plays a key role in this revival. Hindi films have always used songs not just to entertain, but to express love when words fall short. Param Sundari seems to understand that perfectly. With legends like Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal lending their voices to the soundtrack, the film doesn’t just bring back romance. It brings back melody, longing, and lyrical storytelling.

This isn’t just a rom-com. It is a statement that softness still matters, that vulnerability is still cinematic, and that love — big, dramatic, overwhelming love — is still worth watching.

With Param Sundari, romance isn’t just heretofore. It is bold, ravishing, and ready to be glorified again.