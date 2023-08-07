ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

The Rambunctious Romantic: Ranveer ‘Rocky’ Randhawa

Comic (borderline caricature), emotionally charged, and powered by some immensely nuanced performances, Rocky Aur Rani is a Karan Johar must-watch, thoroughly entertaining classic

Author: Siddhartha Laik
07 Aug,2023 14:47:19
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is layered, and as the plot unfolds, proves ripe enough to tap into the trends of today. The movie theatre had audiences from across age groups, those who swayed nostalgically to yesteryear numbers playing on screen while the reels generation considered Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar to be an RRKPK original. Doesn’t matter as long as it hits the right chords.

Comic (borderline caricature), emotionally charged, and powered by some immensely nuanced performances, Rocky Aur Rani is a Karan Johar must-watch, thoroughly entertaining classic.

The movie draws its strengths from powerful acting and a taut screenplay which gnaws into your emotional senses, one poignant scene after another. You cry, laugh, wonder, feel ashamed (of your own prejudices) and experience a whirlwind of emotions in this joyride which is cinema at its finest, a canvas so bright and colourful that you want to watch it again and again to the soothing effect.

I have always believed that if not waste time on frivolous pursuits, Karan Johar is a master storyteller par excellence. He is responsible for his audience and Indian cinema at large to keep focus and do what he does best, tell stories on celluloid, not couches.

However, the real beacon is a certain Singh. Rising like a Phoenix, almost making a statement of authority, Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky, is a force to reckon with. He is a modern-day rambunctious romantic. Garrulous yet gregarious, Ranveer Singh as Rocky will be etched in memory forever. With his desi macho swag to childlike bursts, the aura stays with you long after you have left the movie theatre.

Ranveer Singh, with his performance, seemed to seek retribution. At a recent IAA event, where he was awarded Brand Endorser Of The Year, Ranveer opened up on Bollywood’s curse of being unable to deliver in recent times. The vulnerability was palpable.

However, as they say, form is temporary, class is permanent, and Ranveer Singh acts like there is no tomorrow. He owns every scene, dwarfing his potent contemporaries, punching a hole in the hearts of his critics via sheer admirable acting talent, seasoned by hard work and burning determination (read: desire) to entertain audiences.

Ranveer is funny, lovable, stylish, sexy, strong yet gullible and doesn’t shy away from crying on screen, baring his soul, contrary to his mard ko dard nahin hota image.

Ranveer is a quintessential Bollywood star who went missing from the screen. The self-created paradoxical prejudiced mirage-like miasma by Bollywood -a shot in its own foot- to decipher and dissect audience consumption patterns and searching in corridors of nothingness has come to an end with Rocky and Rani.

The Johars and the Kapoors, and the Chopras have always made good movies and must continue focussing on the art a bit more than the numbers. Results follow effort, and Ranveer is a case in point. Rocky is all heart, pure emotional bliss, and art is all about nature.

Thank you, Ranveer Singh, for Rocky. As a cinema lover, everyone wants to watch and enjoy good entertainment, rest all is gibberish ramblings of the mind, much like this article which intends to praise good work, not that it matters, after all, the housefull board on a Sunday afternoon sums it all. There is nothing beyond the audience’s love, and Ranveer has won it in heaps.

Job well done; now to the next one.

