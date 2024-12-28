2024 Bollywood Movies On OTT That Truly Deserve A Theatrical Release

The rise of OTT platforms has transformed the way we consume films, offering a diverse range of content that often feels more experimental and niche than what we’d typically find in theaters. While that’s been a boon for smaller films, some gems from 2024 Bollywood truly deserve the big-screen experience. These are the films that, despite making their way to OTT, have the kind of substance and power that could have left a much bigger mark on audiences in theaters. Let’s take a look at some of these movies that could have been a cinematic event, not just digital releases.

CTRL: A Tech Thriller With A Warning For Our Times

CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is a tech-thriller that feels eerily close to home in today’s digital age. Starring Ananya Panday, the film centers around an app called CTRL that promises to help users take charge of their lives. But as the story unfolds, we realize this seemingly helpful tool hides a sinister agenda, slowly manipulating its users in ways they don’t fully understand. The film explores themes like the overwhelming power of social media, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the ethical dilemmas of a world where technology seems to control more and more of our lives.

In a time when our lives are heavily influenced by screens and social platforms, CTRL could have hit harder in theaters, where its suspense and tension could’ve filled a large auditorium. The film’s dark, gripping atmosphere would have made for a mesmerizing cinematic experience. It’s one of those movies that, while it works perfectly on OTT, could have benefited from a theatrical release that might have made its timely message even more impactful. The big screen would have added to its edge, immersing viewers in its chilling exploration of tech gone wrong.

Patna Shukla: A Courtroom Drama With A Heart

Then there’s Patna Shukla, a courtroom drama that shines with its sharp social commentary. Raveena Tandon plays Tanvi Shukla, a lawyer who stumbles upon a major scandal in small-town India involving a student who was wrongfully failed in an exam. As she digs deeper, Shukla uncovers a much larger scam: wealthy students paying to change their grades by swapping roll numbers with high-achieving students. The story explores how money and influence can corrupt even the most sacred institutions, like education, and the price one must pay to fight for justice.

Tandon’s performance as a determined and brave lawyer is outstanding, and the film’s message about corruption in the educational system feels relevant to anyone who has ever felt the sting of unfairness. Patna Shukla is the kind of film that could have ignited conversations across the country had it been given the space of a theatrical release. The emotional weight, the moral dilemmas, and the courtroom drama all begged for the kind of attention that theaters can offer. OTT is great for accessibility, but watching this gripping story unfold on the big screen would have made the experience even more intense and memorable.

Maharaj: A Historical Drama With Deep Emotional Resonance

Karsan Das takes us back to pre-independence Bombay, where a young man is faced with a moral crisis that could have been a standout theatrical experience. The film follows Karsan, a progressive thinker who discovers that his fiancée, Kishori, is involved in a practice called “Charan Seva,” a form of ritualistic servitude linked to a self-proclaimed godman. When Karsan decides to end their engagement, he faces not only personal heartbreak but also rejection from his devout family and community. Undeterred, he starts a newspaper to expose the godman’s exploitation, only to face resistance, threats, and the eventual destruction of his press.

The emotional journey of Karsan, from personal betrayal to social activism, would have resonated deeply with a theater audience. The film’s exploration of religious manipulation, courage, and the fight for justice is powerful, and the historical setting adds an extra layer of depth. The melancholic tone of Karsan’s journey, his fight against entrenched social norms, and his personal sacrifices could have been even more moving on the big screen, where the visuals, performances, and sweeping historical backdrop would have truly come to life. Theatrical release would have given Karsan Das the scope it deserved, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the story’s emotional weight.

Why These Films Deserve More Than OTT

The thing that ties these films together is their depth. Whether it’s the tech-driven thriller of CTRL, the socially charged courtroom drama of Patna Shukla, or the historical struggle of Karsan Das, all of these films carry a weight and complexity that could have made them perfect for theaters. These movies aren’t just about entertainment; they’re about stirring emotions, starting conversations, and leaving audiences thinking long after they leave the cinema.

While OTT platforms have opened up space for these films, there’s something undeniably special about watching them in theaters. The larger-than-life experience, the shared moments with a full audience, and the chance to experience the film as it was meant to be seen—all of that elevates the story. These films may have found a home online, but they deserved more than just the convenience of being streamed from a couch. They deserved to be seen in a cinema, where their impact could have been even more profound.