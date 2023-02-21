1. It is a remake of a intelligent witty well-informed Malayalam Film Driving Licence. The original featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as an arrogant superstar who is taught a lesson in the most unexpected way by motor-vehicle inspector played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. The original film written by Sachy is witty, savagely satirical and engaging till the end.

2. The original was directed by Jean Paul Lal. The remake is directed by Dharma Productions’ Raj Mehta who directed the two hits for Karan Johar, Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo . Selfiee could complete the hat trick.

3. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi play the two parts leads. Although no match to the two actors in the original, they play well against each other. Sniffing out each other’s vulnerable spots like two lions in a jungle, fencing with each other in a quick-repartee version of Prisoner Of Zenda where the swords are replaced by barbed taunts.The aim hit bull eye.

4. Selfiee is not a faithful remake like Shehzada. Writer Rishab Sharma has made many changes to accommodate a pan-India palate. And the remake is so independent of the original that even the Malayali audiences would love it! There are passages in the plot where the most unexpected somersault in the storytelling happens.

5. Akshay Kumar has been seen doing the wrong films in recent times.The time for his re-invention is now. Toh ek selfie le len?