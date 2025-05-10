Aarti Ravi Broke Her Silence, Saying, ‘Kindly refrain from calling me an ex-wife’

A few months ago, Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi. Since then, he and Kenisha have been seen together many times, but they had earlier said that they are just friends. But now, seeing them coming together at the wedding and wearing matching clothes (Ravi wore a golden shirt and dhoti, and Kenisha wore a golden saree), people have started speculating again.

Aarthi Ravi wrote a long note on Instagram

After the wedding, Aarti Ravi wrote a long note on Instagram on Friday, in which she spoke her heart out to the people for the first time.

She wrote, ‘For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard.

I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing-not because I didn’t have the truth, but because I didn’t want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents.’

She further added, ‘I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing- not because I didn’t have the truth but because I didn’t want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents. Today while the world sees carefully curated appearances and photo captions, our reality is very different. My divorce is still ongoing. But the man I once stood beside for 18 years- in love, loyalty and belief- has not just walked away from me- but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour.

Aarti also wrote, ‘You can move on in gold silk. You can replace roles in your public life. But you cannot rewrite the truth. A father is not just a title. It is a responsibility. To the curious minds and self-appointed well-wishers preoccupied with my Instagram name- I remain Aarti Ravi until both I and the law decide otherwise.

And to the respected media: kindly refrain from calling me an ex-wife until the legal process concludes.Until then, patience-like silence-is a virtue.

This is not vengeance. This is not spectacle. This is a mother stepping into the fire-not to fight, but to protect.’

She concluded her note by saying, ‘I do not cry. I do not scream. I stand tall, because I must.

For the two boys who still call you Appa.

And for them, I will never back down.

