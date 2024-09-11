Aarti Ravi Breaks Silence on Jayam Ravi’s Divorce Announcement: ‘Decision Was One-Sided and Without My Consent

The Tamil film industry has been abuzz with Jayam Ravi’s shocking divorce announcement. After 15 years of marriage, Jayam Ravi separated from his wife, Aarti. However, Aarti has now broken her silence, revealing that the decision was made unilaterally and without her consent.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Aarti expressed her deep shock and sadness over Jayam Ravi’s public declaration, which was made without her knowledge or input. She emphasized the importance of handling such significant matters with grace, respect, and privacy.

Aarti also revealed that she had sought opportunities to engage in open discussions with Jayam Ravi but was denied. This development comes after Jayam Ravi’s September 9 statement on X (formerly Twitter), announcing their marital split due to personal reasons.

The couple’s divorce has sent shockwaves through the industry, with speculation

surrounding the reasons behind their separation. Reports suggest that Aarti’s family, particularly her mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar, and brother Shankar, may have contributed to the rift.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s marriage, which began on June 4, 2009, has been considered a pillar of strength in the Tamil film industry. The couple has two sons, Ayaan and Arav.

Aarti’s statement highlights the complexities surrounding divorce in the film industry, where public scrutiny and pressure can often complicate personal matters.

Industry experts note that celebrity divorces often spark intense media attention, making it challenging for the parties involved to navigate their emotions and next steps.

The Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce poignantly reminds us of the challenges faced by couples in the public eye.As the dust settles on this shocking announcement, fans and well-wishers await further developments in this poignant tale of love, loss, and separation.