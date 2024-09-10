Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife after 15 years of marriage

Coming in as a huge shock, Tamil superstar, Jayam Ravi has confirmed and announced divorce from wife, Aarti after 15 years of marriage. For a while now since a few months, there has been constant speculation about the couple going through a rough patch but nothing was confirmed earlier. However, making an official statement on social media, Ravi confirmed that they are divorcing each other and cited that they are separating due to ‘personal reasons.’

The actor posted two notes, one in Tamil and the other one in English. He said, “After much thought and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Ravi also requested privacy, asking people not to make assumptions about his marriage, “In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private.”-

For the uninitiated, Aarti deleted all her images with Ravi from her account just a few days before their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this year. But this topic took a halt when she went on to commemorate Ravi’s debut film, Jayam thus ending rumors.

Ravi was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II and Siren. He also has Brother and Kadhalika Neramillai in the pipeline.