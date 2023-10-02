Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Lekshmi Reunites With Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi And Others

Highlights

Aishwarya Lekshmi shares a new post on her Instagram handle.

Aishwarya Lekshmi reunites with the PS 2 squad.

Aishwarya Lekshmi poses with Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and others.

The blockbuster movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 amazed the audience with the amazing storyline, grand set, and aura of the characters with the talented cast. The film was released last year, and the PS 2 squad reunited after months.

PS 2 Actors Reunite

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Lekshmi shares new photos on her Instagram handle. The actress reunites with the PS2 squad after a long time. In the images, she can be seen posing with the top cast of the film. “The Mani Sir Squad,” Aishwarya captioned the post.

In the first photo, the whole PS 2 squad poses together, including Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, and Arun Prasath. All of them looked amazing together. It is a wholesome photo. In the other photo, “Aishwarya Lekshmi poses with the girl gang Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Ponniyin Selvan is a 2 part film directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. The film was based on a fictional book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. And it won millions of hearts.

