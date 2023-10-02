Movies | Celebrities

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Lekshmi Reunites With Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi And Others

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Aishwarya Lekshmi reunites with the full squad of the film, including Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and others. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Oct,2023 04:50:34
  • Highlights
  • Aishwarya Lekshmi shares a new post on her Instagram handle.
  • Aishwarya Lekshmi reunites with the PS 2 squad.
  • Aishwarya Lekshmi poses with Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and others.

The blockbuster movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 amazed the audience with the amazing storyline, grand set, and aura of the characters with the talented cast. The film was released last year, and the PS 2 squad reunited after months.

PS 2 Actors Reunite

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Lekshmi shares new photos on her Instagram handle. The actress reunites with the PS2 squad after a long time. In the images, she can be seen posing with the top cast of the film. “The Mani Sir Squad,” Aishwarya captioned the post.

In the first photo, the whole PS 2 squad poses together, including Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, and Arun Prasath. All of them looked amazing together. It is a wholesome photo. In the other photo, “Aishwarya Lekshmi poses with the girl gang Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Ponniyin Selvan is a 2 part film directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam. The film was based on a fictional book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. And it won millions of hearts.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

