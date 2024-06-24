Abhay Verma says, ‘I’d be lying if I say I haven’t imagined this happening’, as he wins big

The tale of Munjya has been one to marvel at, be surprised about and also applaud with all your might. A film with no notable stars relying only on the content it offered has not only gone on to achieve immense love and appreciation from the critics but has gone on to become a box office triumph with staggering numbers. Currently riding at Rs 87 crores, Munjya is not stopping anytime soon and is, in all likelihood set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark which would be a massive feat.

And the love continues to keep pouring in for the star of the film, Abhay Verma as well, as the actor went on to win his first award for the film. And sharing about the same, Verma, who appeared obviously overwhelmed penned a lovely note on the win. His note read, ” I’d be lying if l say I haven’t imagined this happening; in fact it’s been one of my favourite reasons that gets me off bed everyday. What i didn’t comprehend was, that it would leave me with a feeling of proving myself worthy of your love with every coming opportunity that i get. I don’t know about any moment but i felt i owned that one!

You complete me, I complete you!”-

For the uninitiated and contrary to what people think, this isn’t Abhay Verma’s debut acting project but it indeed is his first full-fledged project as the male lead in a feature film. Verma previously played a key role in The Family Man Season 2.