Actor Ravi Mohan Finally Opens Up; Says, ‘Live And Let Live’

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis have been in the headlines for several days, as both were seen together at a wedding. Netizens were constantly questioning their relationship, marriage and divorce. Ravi’s wife, Aarti Ravi, said in a statement a few days ago that she is still Ravi Mohan’s wife, as the divorce has not happened yet, and she will always be there for her children. At the same time, Keneeshaa Francis also shared an Instagram story on this whole issue.

Now, finally, actor Ravi Mohan’s statement has come out.

Ravi Mohan said in his press note that when the country is facing big crises, his personal life is being highlighted on social media without any truth and sensitivity, which is very hurtful for him. He said that he has been a victim of mental, physical, emotional and financial abuse for years, and he was not even allowed to meet his parents. He clarified that he has distanced himself from marriage, not from his children. He now believes in the legal process and will do everything possible for the welfare of his children. He also said that now he is not even allowed to meet his children, and he is being deliberately kept away from them. Ravi mentioned that Keneesha Francis became his support in his difficult times and stood firmly with him. He released this statement so that his silence would not be considered a weakness, and he could raise his voice for his truth and respect.

Press Statement from Actor Ravi Mohan:

