Ravi Mohan aka Jayram Ravi wishes Kenisha Francis amid link-up rumors

Actor Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi, who recently announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi, has been at the center of speculation regarding his personal life. Among the many rumors circulating online, one linked him to singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. For a while, Ravi had not commented on the matter.

Back then, at the audio launch of his film Brother, the actor spoke about the ongoing rumors, addressing them for the first time. Though he did not delve into details, his remarks aimed to clear the air around the speculation.

And now, a while ago amidst this, Ravi took to Instagram a while ago to share a birthday message for Kenishaa Francis. He posted a selfie with her on his Instagram story, captioning it, “Happy Birthday Kenishaa. Long live.” In response, Francis reshared his post with a message of gratitude, writing, “Thank you for your kindness. Ditto back at you.”

Their social media exchange has drawn attention, sparking further discussions online. While neither has directly addressed the rumors surrounding them, their interaction has added a new layer to the ongoing conversation.

Jayam Ravi continues to focus on his professional commitments, with an array of films set for release ahead which include the likes of Karathey Babu and Genie among others. Meanwhile, Kenishaa Francis remains engaged in her work as a singer and spiritual healer.