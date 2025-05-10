Keneeshaa Francis Reacts After Dating Rumours With Ravi Mohan

Ravi Mohan and singer-therapist Keneeshaa Francis were seen together at a wedding, after which dating rumours took hold on social media. This wedding was not of someone else, but of producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter. Ravi and Keneeshaa both came together at the wedding in golden traditional outfits, seeing which, people immediately started making assumptions.

People were also surprised because Ravi Mohan has not yet officially divorced his wife Aarti Ravi. Aarti and Ravi have been married for 15 years and they also have two children, Aarav and Ayaan. Ravi announced his separation in September 2024, since then there has been a discussion in the media about his personal life.

When Ravi appeared with Keneeshaa at a public event, many people started targeting Keneeshaa. Negative comments were made about her character. But Kenishaa herself gave a calm answer to the criticism.

She shared a message in which she expressed the most heartfelt feelings. In that message, a woman wrote in support of her, the message:

Keneeshaa reacted to this message and wrote, ‘Some women, actually, hold their head up high and love themselves so much that all they can do is see love in others and spread love too.’

‘From all the messages I’ve received so far, this one sticks the most just yet.’

On the other hand, Ravi’s wife Aarti Ravi also has reacted earlier. She wrote in a social media post that she is still Ravi Mohan’s wife; it is not right to call her ex-wife. She said that she is standing for her children and will support them in this difficult time.

Right now, Ravi and Aarti’s divorce case is going on in the court, and Ravi wants custody of both his children. His recent outing with Keneeshaa has increased everyone’s interest. What happens next remains to be seen.

