Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis’s Appearance at Wedding Sparks Dating Rumours

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan was recently seen at a wedding with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. The wedding was of film producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter, which took place in Chennai. Some pictures and videos of Ravi and Kenishaa are becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which both are seen sitting together and twinning in golden clothes.

Seeing these pictures, people are speculating that perhaps the two are dating each other. However, both Ravi and Kenishaa had earlier said that they are just good friends.

It can be seen in the video that the two were sitting together at the wedding, and many guests came and greeted them. Kenishaa wore a golden saree with an embroidered border, and Ravi wore a golden shirt and dhoti.

Let us tell you that in September last year, Ravi announced the breakup of his 15-year marriage with his wife Aarti. The two also have two sons, Aarav and Ayan. Aarti had said that she and her sons were completely shocked by this decision.

Ravi’s name was being linked to Kenishaa, but Kenishaa had denied this. In an interview, Kenisha had said that Aarti and her family used to treat Ravi badly. She had said, ‘There is no physical relationship between us, we know our limits. I have moved ahead with my own earnings, my parents are no longer in this world.’

She further said, ‘As a therapist, I can say that the pain that Ravi has suffered in his married life is very deep. Whatever he suffered, it should not happen to anyone. I can also present evidence in the court through my therapy notes, whether Ravi wants it or not.’

Currently, Ravi and Aarti’s divorce is going on in court.

Ravi Mohan is known for films like ‘Jaiham’, ‘Mazhai’, ‘Idhaya Thirudan’, ‘Aadhi Bhagavan’, ‘Brother’, ‘Siren’.

