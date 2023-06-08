ADVERTISEMENT
Adipurush director Om Raut kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, fans unhappy

Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is all set to release very soon and we are looking forward to it. Well, before the release, there's a new controversy that has erupted. Let's read this for more details

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Jun,2023 13:07:31
Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we are truly proud of her for all the good and wonderful things that she’s achieved in her career. Right now, she’s in that phase of her professional career where anything and everything that she does becomes a sensation in the true and genuine sense of the term and we love it. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly why, we genuinely and truly can’t keep calm. Right now, all her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Adipurush as the date approaches closer.

Check out the latest about Kriti Sanon and the latest controversy around it:

Right now, the team is engaging in promotions for the movie and in the process, they decided to go the auspicious and special Tirupati temple to pray and seek God’s blessings for the film. However, a controversy erupted around it as Kriti and director Om Raut apparently greeted each other in a manner which is not appropriate inside the premises of a temple. See the full video below –

Well, hey folks, what’s your take and reaction on this? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

