Aditi Rao Hydari, honoured with Prestigious DIAFA Recognition, strikes a pose with Popular Turkish Actor Burak Deniz!

Adding another feather to her cap of achievements, Aditi Rao Hydari was recognized for her contribution to the Indian Entertainment Industry at the prestigious Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) 2023. With a reputation for delivering powerful performances, she continues to garner acclaim for her contributions to the cinematic realm. The same is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication to the craft and her ability to convincingly immerse herself in a diverse range of roles, showcasing her as a standout talent on the global stage.

The DIAFA recognition is a significant achievement for Aditi, as it not only acknowledges her talent but also highlights her global appeal. The prestigious ceremony, which celebrates excellence in various fields, has recognised Aditi’s outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Dedicated to legendary Egyptian actress Faten Hamama, DIAFA 2023 also saw several shining stars across industries on a global level. Along with Aditi the other renowned names were Turkish Superstar Burak Deniz, British-Syrian journalist known as ‘The Interviewer of the Famous’ Adnan AlKateb, Algerian rapper & Singer Soolking, Lebanese stars Carole Samaha & Pamela El Kik, Saudi TV personality Elham Ali, Moroccan Singer Saad Lamjarred, Egyptian actresses Nadia Elgendi & Mona Zaki, Kuwaiti singer Mahmod Alturky, UAE Artist Fatma Lootah, Pakistani Singer-Actor Ali Zafar amongst others. Indian actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri were also recognised for their respective contributions.

Looking ahead, Aditi will grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, scheduled to stream soon on Netflix and also in the silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi & Arvind Swamy. Her future projects includes the maiden Indo-British collaborative venture, Lioness. Aditi Rao Hydari’s artistic trajectory in the realm of cinema continues to captivate observers and is an indisputable triumph, as she consistently adds captivating projects to her repertoire.