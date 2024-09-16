Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth get married in an intimate ceremony; share images

The day finally arrived and it was made official as actors, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married. That’s right. Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which was only graced by their family. As one would remember, the couple were set to have the wedding at the temple in Wanaparthy, which is over 400 years old and holds special significance to Hydari and her family. That was confirmed furthermore as Hydari shared a series of dreamy and elegant images of the couple from their big day.

Captioning the post, Hydari wrote, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu “-

As seen in the post, Hydari did share several images, where the first one was fabulously captured in a candid moment as Siddharth and Hydari are caught in a laugh while the sunlight beams in between them. The next image was them posing for the camera seated on a stone barefooted in their wedding attires. One of the later ones has the aforementioned temples in background as they look each other in awe and love. Then there was an image of them hugging each other while their eyes are shut. Two more images that caught the attention was them performing the rituals in their wedding ceremony and one with them being blessed by the elderly people of their respective families.

The last image perfect captured their joy in a monochromatic way.