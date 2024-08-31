Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth’s Marriage: Couple to tie the knot in a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy

The much-talked-about relationship and the rumors surrounding actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were a part of all the conversations for the longest time. This finally took a halt when Rao Hydari and Siddharth made it official by getting engaged and then flaunting their rings on social media as well.

As known, the engagement took place in a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy which is of special significance to Rao Hydari and her family. Hence recently, when shooting for Vogue India and was asked about the big plans for their wedding, Hydari shared a simple yet essential detail. She mentioned that the wedding will take place around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy because of how significant it is to her family. Rao Hydari also mentioned that this was all the more special to her nani, who passed away a few years ago and hence it means a lot to her.

For the initiated, Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met on the sets of Maha Samudram in 2021, and recalling their first meeting, she mentioned how Siddharth walked in and called her, ‘hello, beautiful girl.’ She also said that usually when someone says anything like this, it doesn’t work but he was genuine by the end of the day, he had everyone on the set in splits. The actor also remarked how he ensured that she and her team had ghee idlis whipped by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot.

When it comes to their work front, Rao Hydari was last seen in the much-acclaimed, Heeramandi on Netflix while Siddharth was last seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.