Aditi Rao Hydari's contradictory statements on 'plastic surgery' resurface, Internet says 'she is so mean'

Aditi Rao Hydari finds herself embroiled in controversy as two throwback interviews resurface, showcasing conflicting statements on actresses getting plastic surgeries. The actress, known for her candidness, made headlines for her contradictory views on the topic during an interview, seemingly around the time of the release of “Murder 3.”

In the interview, assumably during the time of Murder 3 release, the actress was asked about her opinion on actresses getting plastic surgeries. To this, she said, “But I truly believe that you there is far more to just sexuality and I think you need to have steal in your soul and not silicone in your chest to be somebody of substance And yeah but it’s true and steal where steal in your soul and not silicone in your boobs.” She added, “ But yeah, but I truly believe that because I think to stand on your on your own and to choose a path and to believe in that path, I think you need to have far more than just one aspect.”

However, as the video unfolds, we catch Aditi in another moment, where she calls getting plastic surgeries, a ‘professional requirement’. She said, I think it’s each to their own., she added, “I don’t think anybody can be judgmental about it because this is a profession that requires people to look beautiful all the time, but it’s each to their own.”

Reddit users react

One wrote, “Man! She is so mean. This aged like milk😝 also did she just say her inspiration for her character in a film like Murder was Mother Earth. Loved Randeep here for taking a jibe at her

Is it just me or she likes to show off her royal lineage. Like any interview of hers I see, she loves to boast about her inheritance, her palace etc. The only difference is earlier it was a lot in your face, now she acts very coy about it”

Another wrote, “This is the first interview I’m seeing of her and I’m shocked!!”