Akshay Kumar is one of the most admired and loved actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been enhancing the entertainment quotient on the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that he’s received from everyone in all these years, we can certainly say and for real that he deserves it all. Although his last few movies haven’t done well at the box office, it doesn’t stop him from staying motivated to do well in his career going forward. Akshay recently broke his silence on the matter about his films consistently flopping in a row and was quoted as saying,

This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else.”

He further added,

“Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film.”

