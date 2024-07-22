Akshay Kumar is ‘on a holiday’ as he shares a shayari that reads deep; CHECK OUT

Actor Akshay Kumar continues to be the central talking point and so much has been remarked about his dry spell at the box office. This spell has been a worrying one and has surely shocked many, where Sarfira, his latest film was now his ninth consecutive flop barring the likes of OMG 2. His last hit film was Sooryavanshi, which was released in November 2021.

Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Baradwaj Rangan, Kumar also opened up on how tried to not let these things affect him and how he has had spells where he has consecutive films that have been hits and consecutive films that haven’t worked as well. He never lets either of these emotions take over and just keeps working and working.

And it does seem that he makes it a point to take time off and focus on the positives where Kumar was in a special mood earlier today as he shared something unique and special. Sharing a beautiful Shayari from Bashir Badr Sahab, he captioned it saying, “On a holiday and in the mood to read some Shayari. Came across this gem by Bashir Badr sahab. Kya khoob likha hai !”-

Whether or not this was meant to be a cryptic message or so about something, one cannot be sure. Kumar has no shortage of films lined up ahead where has Khel Khel Mein, which is all set to release next month, Singham Again, Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, a probable Hera Pheri 3 and two multi-lingual films.