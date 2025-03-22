Allu Arjun becomes the highest paid actor signing on a MEGA deal with Atlee for his next

Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee for a high-budget film that aims to introduce a new cinematic universe. The project, tentatively titled A6, is in the early stages of development, with pre-production progressing rapidly. The makers are preparing to unveil key details, including the cast and crew, through a special announcement in the coming months.

According to Pinkvilla, industry sources indicate that Allu Arjun has signed a lucrative deal with Sun Pictures, securing Rs 175 crore upfront along with a 15 percent share in profits. This agreement positions him as the highest-paid actor in the country. The film is expected to commence production between August and October 2025, depending on the time required for pre-production.

A6 is designed as a VFX-heavy project that introduces a novel cinematic world with elements of drama and political themes. While the visual approach will be innovative, the screenplay will retain core elements typical of Atlee’s style, including grand openings, powerful sequences, and commercial appeal. The film is being positioned as one of the most ambitious ventures for both the actor and the director.

Sun Pictures will oversee production, and despite speculation, the schedule remains on track for filming in the latter half of 2025. Allu Arjun reportedly received multiple offers across different film industries but chose this project due to its global potential. Following the success of Pushpa 2, he is keen on selecting films that strengthen his standing internationally.

In addition to A6, Allu Arjun has committed to another project with director Trivikram, which is expected to begin production in late 2026. Further updates on A6 will be shared as the project moves closer to its official launch.