Allu Arjun not happening; Atlee to team up with Salman Khan for his next?

After making a rollicking debut in the Hindi film industry with Jawan last year as a filmmaker, the one question that has been surfacing on everyone’s minds is what will he be doing next in the Hindi belt.

For a while now, there were reports that Atlee was collaborating with superstar Allu Arjun for their next but the film got shelved. A report suggested that Atlee’s big paycheck and Allu Arjun not giving a final nod with a yes or a no led to the respective project being scrapped entirely.

And now, according to Telugu 360, the buzz is that Atlee will be collaborating with Hindi film superstar Salman Khan. The same report suggested that Khan has given his nod to an idea that was pitched by Atlee and now the filmmaker is working on the final script.

Sun Pictures is said to be on board for the mega film. The process will take a while and the shoot might not begin until next year as both of them are busy with their respective projects. On the one hand, Atlee produced Baby John is currently being shot with Varun Dhawan in the lead and Khan is gearing up for his next big film, Sikandar, for which he has begun shooting as well.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed A R Murugadoss, and is currently aimed for an Eid 2025 release.