Allu Arjun is one of the most iconic and adored superstars in the country. The man has been truly winning the hearts of one and all in the best way possible and well, his swag is quite limitless. In all these years as an actor, Allu Arjun has managed to touch upon the lives of many and influence them with his brilliant presence. He initially became a rocking superstar and sensation in the South regional entertainment industry. However, after the magnanimous success of Pushpa movie at a Pan-India level, Allu Arjun is now a powerhouse all over the country.

His career has been quite a nice and entertaining one for the audience to see and enjoy and well, his fans are die-hard and extremely loyal. Today, on completing 20 long years in the industry, Allu Arjun penned an emotional note on social media and wrote,

Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love . I am grateful to all my people from the industry . I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans . Gratitude forever 🙏🏽 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 28, 2023

In response to this, Junior B aka Abhishek Bachchan wished him congratulations and had good wishes to share for the actor. He wrote,

Congratulations. Here’s to many more. 🙏🏽🤗 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 28, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic right?