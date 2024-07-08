Ananya Panday on cloud nine as cousin Alanna Panday announces arrival of baby boy

Youtuber and internet personality, Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray are ecstatic as they have announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in March last year, shared a heartwarming video featuring their family dressed in blue to celebrate the newborn’s arrival.

In the video captioned “Our little angel is here,” Panday and McCray are seen with their son before sharing a kiss.

As they did that, Alanna Panday’s cousin and actress Ananya Panday went on to express her happiness as well. She took to her stories on Instagram to share the joyous news of her cousin’s newborn.

Expressing her excitement about becoming an aunt, she reposted the video with a heartfelt message, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

In Panday’s journey, cousin Ananya has been a consistent force of support to her.

Back then when Alanna Panday announced the news to the family in March, aunt Panday even joked, asking if she could cut the umbilical cord.

As known, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married in Mumbai last year, and reside in the USA.

For the uninitiated, Alanna Panday is the niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, Panday was born to businessman Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, who is a model, a wellness coach, and an author.

Alanna Panday is all set to also appear on the reality series, The Tribe on Prime Video soon.