Anisha Padukone Can’t-Wait to Become an Aunt, Reacts to Deepika’s Maternity Shoot

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh‘s maternity shoot pictures have flooded social media with love and admiration. One special reaction stands out among the numerous comments: Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone’s heartfelt comment.

Anisha, who shares a close bond with Deepika, expressed her joy and excitement about becoming an aunt. Commenting on Deepika’s maternity shoot pictures, Anisha wrote, “Mother is mothering,” accompanied by a pregnant lady emoji. This simple yet endearing comment speaks volumes about Anisha’s love and enthusiasm for her soon-to-be niece or nephew.

Deepika and Ranveer’s maternity shoot, posted on their joint Instagram handle, features stunning pictures of the couple and Deepika’s solo shots proudly showcasing her baby bump. The couple’s friends and family, including celebrities, have shown them love and congratulations.

As Deepika prepares to welcome her baby in September, Anisha’s comment highlights the excitement and anticipation within the Padukone family. Sources reveal that Deepika is expected to deliver on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay, and the couple is busy setting up a space for their baby.

Deepika’s maternity leave is reportedly scheduled until March 2025, after which she will resume work on the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Deepika’s pregnancy was announced in February, with a simple post revealing the baby’s due date in September 2024.

Anisha’s comment showcases her love for Deepika and her eagerness to embark on this new journey as an aunt. As the Padukone family prepares to welcome the newest addition, Anisha’s heartfelt reaction underscores the joy and excitement that comes with it.

With Deepika and Ranveer’s baby on the way, fans and well-wishers eagerly await updates on the couple’s journey into parenthood.