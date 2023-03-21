Anupam Kher attended Monday’s prayer meeting for his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik. He not only supported his family, but he also warned the media not to spread rumors about the circumstances surrounding his death. He posted a video and a heartfelt parting message to Satish during the meeting. He composed in the style of the two friends’ genuine conversations and included the tune Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani from The Great Gambler in the backdrop.

Heartfelt Note From Anupam Kher To Satish Kaushik

“Go!!! Forgive you! To leave me alone!! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day-to-day basis!! Goodbye, my friend! Tera favorite song, laga hai, is in the background! What will you also remember!! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #Omshanti”

The film industry met at Satish Kaushik’s Mumbai house a week and a half after his death to express their condolences to his family. Anupam Kher, Satish’s close friend and colleague was also there with his family to preserve order during the Monday meeting. He also spoke to the media during the event, asking them not to speculate about the late actor’s demise. He asked that Satish be given a “dignified exit,”, particularly on the day of the prayer meeting.

Anupam started by informing the gathered reporters, in a video recorded on a paparazzo account. He has been trying to find a photo of Satish in which he’s not smiling. he couldn’t find it. He asked press members if they could find one for him as well. Then, becoming serious, the veteran actor commented about the multiple unconfirmed theories behind Satish’s death; He thinks we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. So all these rumors should be put to an end.

