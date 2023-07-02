ADVERTISEMENT
Anurag Basu's Anthology 'Metro... In Dino' to hit screens on Good Friday 2024

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 15:00:10
Anurag Basu is all set to mesmerize audiences with his upcoming anthology titled ‘Metro… In Dino,’ which has now received a new release date. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Good Friday.

Metro…In Dino ensemble cast

The star-studded cast comprising Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh is bound to captivate viewers with their exceptional performances. The production team, consisting of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, has joined forces to bring this anthology to life. ‘Metro… In Dino’ promises to weave together enthralling narratives, leaving a lasting impression on cinema-goers. Get ready for an extraordinary cinematic experience as Anurag Basu’s creativity unfolds on the silver screen, offering an unforgettable treat on this special Good Friday release.

Taran Adarsh, a prominent film critic and trade analyst, took to his official Facebook handle to give in the insights about the upcoming anthology, saying, “ANURAG BASU’S ANTHOLOGY ‘METRO… IN DINO’ ON GOOD FRIDAY 2024… #MetroInDino – the anthology directed by #AnuragBasu – gets new release date: 29 March 2024 [#GoodFriday]… Stars #AdityaRoyKapur, #SaraAliKhan, #AnupamKher, #NeenaGupta, #PankajTripathi, #KonkonaSenSharma, #AliFazal and #FatimaSanaShaikh.
#MetroInDino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.”

Here take a look-

Anurag Basu's Anthology 'Metro... In Dino' to hit screens on Good Friday 2024 822903

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

