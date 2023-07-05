ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Apurva Asrani, Who Edited Satya, On The Iconic Film Completing 25 Years

Apurva Asrani, who edited Ram Gopal Varma's Satya recalls an incident during the shooting. Read here

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Jul,2023 12:20:16
Apurva Asrani, Who Edited Satya, On The Iconic Film Completing 25 Years

Editor-filmmaker Apurva Asrani, who edited Ram Gopal Varma’sVarma’s Satya recalls an incident during the shooting. “I was sent out to shoot some B Roll(secondary shooting) Mumbai footage with steadicam operator Nitin Rao: to use for montages, etc. That day one building of Poonam Chambers had collapsed in Worli. Since we wanted to show the impact of the underworld, I thought that the building might resemble a bomb-blasted structure.” But there was a hitch. “The cops didn’t let us shoot; in fact we weren’t allowed even near the sight. Luckily, me being a Worli boy, I knew a back route to Poonam Chambers through some slums. Nitin and I sneaked up from there and quietly took two important shots that made it to the title montage showing destruction by the underworld.”

Speaking on the enduring impact of Satya, Apurva says, “The film was a clutter breaker when it came out in 1998. It told a realistic story with sizzling front-bencher dialogues and used a cinematic language–a narrative and a pace–like no one was doing before. Plus it was made by a bunch of hungry newcomers who came with no baggage or ego. Maybe that’s why Satya becomes part of public consciousness. I am overwhelmed that 25 years later, it is being discussed with as much passion as when it came out.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shatrughan Sinha, Sonu Sood, Shekhar Suman, Apurva Asrani Remember Sushant Singh Rajput
Shatrughan Sinha, Sonu Sood, Shekhar Suman, Apurva Asrani Remember Sushant Singh Rajput
Apurva Asrani On Kartik Aaryan Being Bullied By Bollywood’s Powerful Producers’ Caucus
Apurva Asrani On Kartik Aaryan Being Bullied By Bollywood’s Powerful Producers’ Caucus
With a heavy heart: Filmmaker Apurva Asrani announces separation from partner Siddhant after 14 years, shares heartbreaking note
With a heavy heart: Filmmaker Apurva Asrani announces separation from partner Siddhant after 14 years, shares heartbreaking note
Should There Be Censorship On Digital Platform?: Pritish Nandy, Pratik Gandhi, Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta, Amit Sadh, Ahana Kumra, Akshay Oberoi, Kirti Kulhari SPEAK OUT
Should There Be Censorship On Digital Platform?: Pritish Nandy, Pratik Gandhi, Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta, Amit Sadh, Ahana Kumra, Akshay Oberoi, Kirti Kulhari SPEAK OUT
Rewind2020: Writer-Editor-Filmmaker Apurva Asrani On What Was, and What’s To Come
Rewind2020: Writer-Editor-Filmmaker Apurva Asrani On What Was, and What’s To Come
Apurva Asrani Defends His Stance On Nudity
Apurva Asrani Defends His Stance On Nudity
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know the truth
From Dangal To Kathal: Sanya Malhotra’s Remarkable Journey Of Empowering Women One Film At A Time
From Dangal To Kathal: Sanya Malhotra’s Remarkable Journey Of Empowering Women One Film At A Time
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya’s death shocks Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya’s death shocks Anupamaa
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns Raunak’s reality, refuses to marry him
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns Raunak’s reality, refuses to marry him
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets shocked to see Rajveer at Luthra company
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets shocked to see Rajveer at Luthra company
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Read Latest News