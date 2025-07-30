AR Murugadoss: Challenges of Making Hindi Films

AR Murugadoss’ latest release, Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan, underperformed at the box office and garnered unfavorable reviews from critics, with many labeling it as bland and outdated. With this setback, the director is now shifting his focus to his next film, Madharasi, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

As part of the promotional efforts for the upcoming film, Murugadoss recently stirred controversy with a statement made at an event. He remarked, “Doing projects in my mother tongue (Tamil) is my biggest strength because I know what works here. Trending captions and dialogues on social media can be used to attract the youth audience. That’s not the case with other languages. I can only bank on my script and screenplay.”

He further explained, “Telugu is somewhat okay. But when it comes to Hindi, I don’t understand anything. I give the script, which is then translated into English and later into Hindi. I have a general idea of what’s happening in a scene, but I don’t fully grasp the nuances. That’s why I feel handicapped while working on Hindi films.”

His remarks have generated mixed reactions across social media. Some users support his viewpoint, while others contend that the essence of a film lies in its story and screenplay, irrespective of the language in which it is produced.