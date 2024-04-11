Eidi for Salman Khan fans: Sajid Nadiadwala to reveal the title of mega film with Salman on Eid

It’s a rare Eid occasion where we don’t have a Salman Khan film to look at. Just like several megastars have their holiday releases set, it has been a given that Eid belongs to Salman Khan, where the actor has had a release almost every year (except a few) in the past decade and a half.

Last year’s Eid saw the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan coming on the festival, where the film was also Khan’s comeback of sorts as it marked his first full-fledged theatrical release in four years since Bharat was released in 2019. Following that, he had several cameo appearances in a few films and his solo film, Radhe witnessed a direct-to-digital release in 2021 during peak COVID-19 times.

This year as well, Khan doesn’t have any release coming in and his die-hard fans just can’t accept that. Well, there is good news for them as even though there might not be a Salman Khan film releasing today there is a mega announcement coming in that will get everyone excited.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Khan is reuniting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and collaborating with Ghajini director, AR Murugadoss for an upcoming film. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and aims for an Eid 2025 release.

The announcement for the same will take place today as an Eid gift for all Salman Khan fans as the title of the film will be revealed. The film is said to be close to AR Murugadoss’ heart but it was also confirmed that this isn’t Kick 2.

Well, Salman Khan indeed always has something or the other to offer his fans on Eid, isn’t it?