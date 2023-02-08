Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are two of the most popular and admired superstars in the country. While Prabhas has always been a humongous star and bonafide sensation in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually going Pan-India with Bahubali, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand has done incredibly well in all these years before eventually becoming an A-lister in Bollywood. The two of them are set to be sharing screen space together in Adipurush and we are super excited.

For quite some time now, rumours have been rife about the two of them apparently dating. Although both of them have cleared the rumours in the past, it ends up popping up again and again.Well, this time, the new speculation was that they are getting engaged in Maldives very soon. Well, reacting to the same, Prabhas’s team broke their silence and we quote,

“A source close to Prabhas strongly denies the rumours and adds, “There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it’s just a figment of someone’s imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn’t be believed.”

