Atal Gets An Abysmal Opening

Many films are declared flops even before they are released. Main Atal Hoon was one of them. The poor content compounded by the even poorer execution sealed the film’s fate.

The opening day’s collections are worse than expected, what with the bookings being as low as 5 percent in several centres.

The manager of a multiplex spoke on condition of anonymity. “We were hopeful that Atalji’s legendary reputation would get some footfalls. Also, there was the Ram Janam Bhoomi factor.Atalji was one of its architects. But the film on him is poor in every aspect.So yes, the collections are much lower than we expected.”

Hanu Man in its second week recorded much higher collections than Main Atal Hoon on its first day.

Roshan Singh,a prominent exhibitor in Bihar says the collections are an eyeopener. “Biopics on political figures get no traction.I think Kangana Ranaut is playing Mrs Indira Gandhi. I hope she gets a better deal. This one is disastrous.”

Actor Shatrughan Sinha, a huge admirer of Atal Bihari Bajpayee , was keen to see the film. “The operative word is ‘was’.I was keen. But after hearing the negative reviews I would rather not,thanks.Atalji and Advaniji are my role models. I would love to play one or both of them. ”