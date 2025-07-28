Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer leak sparks online frenzy

Avatar: Fire and Ash got its unintentional extinguisher soon after the trailer that Disney exclusively attached with ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ across cinema halls, got leaked online. The outlawed shorts and visuals made quite hurls on social media, with fans making hails.

There’s been an attempt to cut down the circulation, with several copies already been taken down. But the sneak peeks were out, and fans already decoded what they had to from the leaked visuals. The official page of Avatar took to Twitter (X) introducing ‘Varang’ and announced the trailer’s release. The page wrote, “Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theatres this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

The trailer transports viewers back to the world of Pandora, offering a deeper look at two new Na’vi tribes—the Wind Traders and the Ash People. It features brief appearances by Sam Worthington’s character, Jake Sully, along with Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri and their Na’vi family, who are caught in a fierce conflict with the Ash People. Colonel Miles Quaritch also makes a return. (as per reports)

The film is all set to release on 19th December, 2025.