OPINION: Oscars 2025: The Wins, The Shocks, The Snubs & That Joke

The 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, celebrating the best in cinema. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, featured tributes, musical performances, and a moment of reflection for the victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

India’s sole shortlisted entry, Anuja, was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film but lost to I’m Not Robot. The short film had backing from Priyanka Chopra and two-time Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, but it was not able to secure a win.

Big Winners of the Night

Sean Baker’s Anora dominated the evening, securing five Oscars, including Best Film and Best Director and Best Actress – which wasn’t entirely surprising but still had many bewildering. Jacques Audiard’s musical Emilia Perez, which led with 13 nominations, won two awards, while Dune: Part Two and The Brutalist also earned recognition in multiple categories.

Major Award Winners:

Best Film: Anora

Best Director: Sean Baker for Anora

Best Actress: Mikey Madison for Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Best Original Screenplay: Sean Baker for Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best International Feature Film: I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land

Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best Live Action Short Film: I’m Not Robot

Best Original Score: Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist

Best Original Song: El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist

Best Film Editing: Anora

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

India’s Oscar Entry Falls Short

Memorable Moments from the Ceremony

The evening opened with a performance by Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both of whom were nominated for an Oscar. A special musical tribute to James Bond films featured Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, and Raye. The Los Angeles Master Chorale also made a guest appearance.

Zoe Saldana’s Speech

During her acceptance speech, Zoe Saldana reflected on her roots, saying, “I am a proud child of immigrant parents.” The show’s tribute to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires was another emotional highlight.

With Anora emerging as the biggest winner of the night and Dune: Part Two securing key technical awards, the 97th Academy Awards recognized a mix of independent and mainstream cinema. The event underscored the Academy’s evolving appreciation for diverse storytelling and global perspectives in filmmaking.

Demi Moore & Timothee Chalamet’s Shocking Snub

Many anticipated that Demi Moore, after spanning a career of multiple decades and finally having perhaps the best chance to win an Oscar would finally happen in the form of The Substance but Madison’s win came in as quite a surprise. On the other hand, while Brody’s win for Best Actor was expected as well but it did shock a few that Chalamet did not win the big prize where he had the chance to become the youngest to win the Best Actor Oscar.

Conan O’Brien’s Oscars Joke About Drake and Kendrick Lamar Sparks Reaction

During a mid-show segment, O’Brien made a pointed joke about rapper Drake and his ongoing conflict with Kendrick Lamar, drawing a mix of gasps, laughter, and applause from the audience.

The comment referenced Lamar’s recent Super Bowl halftime performance, during which he performed Not Like Us, a diss track targeting Drake. The song includes lines accusing Drake of inappropriate behavior, intensifying their public rivalry. O’Brien’s joke brought that controversy into Hollywood’s biggest night, surprising many.

While some in the audience responded with amusement, others seemed taken aback by the sharpness of the remark.

As the ceremony continued, the moment remained one of the night’s most discussed highlights, underscoring how deeply the Lamar-Drake rivalry has permeated popular culture.