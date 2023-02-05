Zoe Saldana, the Avatar 2 actress has now served an oozing sensuous moment to cherish on Instagram, as she decides to go shirtless. The actress has always been a step forward in embracing her natural self, and here again, she has served us with beautiful moments to vouch for. The diva took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, leaving her fans amused once again.

In the first picture, we can see Zoe Saldana with no shirt on. She teamed the look with low waist denim jeans. The actress decked it up with long wavy hair with no makeup on. The actress clicked a mirror selfie, while we can see her t-shirt lying on the bed.

In the second picture, we can see Zoe flaunting her gorgeous morning glow with no makeup on. She can be seen seated inside her car. However, her pink tint on the lips looked perfect with her multicoloured pink hoops.

In the third one, we can see Zoe wearing a swagger black hoodie. She plays with a sunglass Instagram filter with two cute kids. Sharing the series, she captioned it with eye and lip kiss emoji in the caption.

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Yooo, my homies… lol… I miss my bf BoBo!!”

Another commented, “When I 1st saw you @limary_610 , I thought you were her lol but I realized you’re more than that and a very beautiful person inside and out”

On the work front, Zoe was last seen in the movie Avatar 2. Her work in the movie got hugely appreciated and praised amongst the netizens all across the globe. The movie was a box office hit collecting 2 billion dollars in count. It’s one of a kind historic achievement that no other actor has achieved earlier, as per reports.