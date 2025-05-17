Avneet Kaur’s entry in Tom Cruise’s next film!

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Indian actress Avneet Kaur are in the headlines these days. The reason is a special video of theirs, which is going viral on social media.

In a video posted by Paramount Tom Cruise is not only seen expressing his love for India and Bollywood, but he also said that if he ever makes a Bollywood type film, then Avneet Kaur will definitely be in it.

Tom Cruise says, ‘I like Bollywood films very much. When you guys suddenly change into dance while acting, it is amazing. I am a big fan of musicals and dramas. I like your culture and style of films very much, and I want to make such a film. It is on my list.’

On this statement of Tom, Avneet said smilingly, ‘And I would like to take part in it.’

To which Tom immediately replied, ‘Yes, this would be amazing. It would be very good.’

During the conversation, Tom said that he is also very fond of Indian food.

‘I love Indian snacks. Who doesn’t like Indian food? It is very tasty.’

Avneet’s post on social media

Before this meeting, Avneet had also shared a picture in which she and Tom were seen saying ‘Namaste’ to each other. Avneet wrote in the caption, ‘Namaste to the whole of India from me and Mr. Cruise. It was great to meet @tomcruise again. @missionimpossible’

The next part of Mission: Impossible

Let us tell you that Tom Cruise’s next film ‘Mission: Impossible, The Final Reckoning’, is releasing on 17 May. This film is being released first in India. In such a situation, this kind of cultural connection between India and Hollywood has become a special surprise for the audience.

Now it remains to be seen whether Tom Cruise cast Avneet Kaur in his next film or not. But for now, fans are very excited to see this pair together.

