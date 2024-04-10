Movies | News

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going through a last-minute trimming and was planning to remove about 15 minutes of footage but the details of that footage and what is removed and left in has been revealed.

We are now less than a day away from the big clash of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, where the special paid previews for both these films will begin tonight onwards as well. However, we also reported that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going through a last minute trimming and was planning to remove about 15 minutes of footage.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the details about 13 key scenes going through the trimming process have been revealed. Firstly, about seven seconds of the song, Mast Malang have been axed and around fifty-five seconds of the introduction to clone technology sequence along with twenty-seven seconds of the introduction to robot have also been deleted.

Add to that, the 1-minute 12 second-long robot rejection scene is removed too. When it comes to the rest of the scenes, about fifty-seven seconds of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character scolding another character called Priya and his team, two seconds of the military base scene and four seconds of Akshay Kumar’s character and Tiger Shroff’s character attacking Prithviraj’s character’s lab have been removed.

Finally, one second of visual in the airport scene, six second visual of Prithviraj having a talk with the clone, one minute fifty-seven seconds of the gallows sequence, fifteen seconds of North Hampton airbase scene, 5 seconds of war room Longewala base sequence, thirty-three seconds of the lab action scene, twenty-two seconds of fire action scene – these have all been removed.

There has been some addition as well where one minute and three seconds of visuals have been added but the details of that isn’t available.

Hence, this means that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) have removed 423 seconds that is about seven minutes and three seconds and an addition of sixty three seconds. The previous runtime was 2 hours 44 minutes and now the revised runtime is 2 hours 38 minutes.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. Sonakshi Sinha features in a special appearance. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, presented by Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.