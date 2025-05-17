‘Baghban’ Fame Aman Verma Now Becomes a Magician, Says, ‘Paapi pet ka sawal hai’

Aman Verma, who was once considered one of the most popular faces of the TV industry, is in the headlines again these days. But this time the reason is not his new show or film, but his magic.

Recently, Aman posted a video on Instagram, in which he was seen doing magic tricks on stage. He made the champagne bottle disappear from behind the newspaper and the audience started clapping. Seeing this video, many people were surprised that Aman has now become a magician.

View Instagram Post 1: ‘Baghban’ Fame Aman Verma Now Becomes a Magician, Says, ‘Paapi pet ka sawal hai’

People asked questions, and Aman answered

When a user wrote, ‘Bhaisahab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap’

So Aman replied, ‘Paapi pet ka sawaal hai dost. Kya karein (It’s a matter of survival. What to do)?’

Another commented, ‘Itne talented actor ko kya kya karna padta hai (Such a talented actor is doing all this, it feels bad).’

On this, Aman said, ‘Kaam mere bhai kaam total hai. Chota kya aur bada kya (Work is work, brother. What is small, what is big?) If I tell you how much money I got for this show, then you yourself take the place of my assistant who brought the bottle.’

Aman gave a befitting reply to the troll, too. When a troll wrote, ‘Sir ap zinda ho abhi tak, sun kar bura laga (Sir, you are still alive? I am sad to hear this.’)

So Aman wrote smilingly, ‘Bete tum buddhe ho jaoge, hum tab aise hi rahenge. Jaise hum 25 saal pehle the (Son, you will grow old, but I will remain just the same, just like I was 25 years ago.)’

Aman is going through some difficulties. When a fan asked about his condition, Aman told, ‘Yes, I am doing good. God is kind. Goin’ thru some upheaval. But hanging in there. Love to u and your family’

Aman made his TV debut in 1995 with ‘Pachpan Khambe Lal Deewarein’. After this, he appeared in many superhit shows like ‘Gharana’, ‘Rishtey’, ‘Saturday Suspense’, ‘Dushman’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Khul Ja Sim Sim’.

In films, he also played small but memorable roles in films like ‘Sangharsh’, ‘Raaz’ and ‘Baghban’.

He was also a part of ‘Bigg Boss 9’.

Some time ago, there were reports that there was a rift in the relationship between Aman and his wife, Vandana Lalwani. When Aman was questioned about this, he said ‘No comments… this is all I can say for now.’

At the same time, Vandana shared a story on her Instagram in which it was written, ‘Truth Shall Prevail’, from which it is being guessed that something is not right.

Even though Aman Verma is performing magic tricks now, his honesty and self-respect are still the same as a star should have.