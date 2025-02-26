‘Baghban’ fame Aman Verma & Vandana Lalwani headed for divorce – reports

Following recent discussions about high-profile separations, reports now suggest that actor Aman Verma and his wife Vandana Lalvani have decided to part ways after nearly a decade together. According to a Times of India report, a source close to the couple has indicated that their marriage had been facing challenges for quite some time.

The couple, who met while working on the television series Humne Li Hai Shapath in 2014, got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 2016. Their relationship reportedly went through multiple efforts at reconciliation, with both attempting to bridge their differences. They had also considered starting a family but struggled to resolve their issues, leading to their current decision.

Reports suggest that Vandana has taken the legal route by filing for divorce. However, neither Aman nor Vandana has addressed the speculation publicly.

Aman Verma has been a known figure in television and films, recognized for his role in Baghban as well as his performances in popular daily soaps. He also gained attention as the host of the game show Khulja Sim Sim.

This is an unfortunate trend now where yesterday was all about the divorce rumors pertaining to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, though unverified right now.